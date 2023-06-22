Bedeschi win Medcem shipunloader order

22 June 2023

Turkey-based cement producer Medcem Cement awarded Bedeschi the order for the supply of four pipe conveyors and one shiploader to handle clinker and cement.

The supply is part of the new expansion project of Yesilovacik Terminal, which will involve the extension of the current dock of the port and the installation of the new Bedeschi equipment.

The SHL 26/1400 shiploader will handle cement and clinker at a capacity of 1350tph while the four lines of pipe conveyors will have a total length of 1km with a capacity of 1000tph for cement and 1350tph for clinker. The new supply will be similar to the shiploader already supplied to Yesilovacik Terminal.





