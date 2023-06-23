Samson win Chinese EcoHopper order

One SAMSON Eco Hopper type EH60 has been successfully tested and put into operation for bulk material loading and unloading in China. Thanks to the environmentally friendly design and the installed filter systems it makes an important contribution to the reduction of dust emissions during ship loading and unloading processes.



Mr Gang Gong, the managing director of AUMUND China, says: “The customer is very satisfied with the Eco Hopper unit and is interested in taking our working relationship to the next level.”



Approximately 13Mt of goods pass through the inland river port each year at Dagang Port of Zhen Jiang, where the Yangtze and the Jing-Hang Grand Canal meet, creating a major shipping hub in China.

