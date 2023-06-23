UltraTech Cement Ltd ranked No1 for Sustainability

23 June 2023

UltraTech Cement Ltd has been ranked No1 in Sustainability in the Infrastructure and Engineering sector in Sustain Labs Paris and BW Businessworld’s India's Most Sustainable Companies list for the 2022-23.

UltraTech has seen an improvement in its overall position in the India’s Most Sustainable Companies ranking. From being ranked No 15 in 2021-22, the company has improved two positions to No 13 in 2022-23. This improved ranking is a recognition of the significant progress made by UltraTech in its key sustainability focus areas of decarbonisation, circular economy, energy transition, water conservation and biodiversity management, as well as its ongoing efforts towards community development.

The rankings were unveiled at an awards event held in New Delhi on 20 June 2023.

UltraTech’s key sustainability commitments include:

• reduce Scope 1 CO 2 intensity by 27 per cent by 2032 from the 2017 level

• reduce Scope 2 CO 2 intensity by 69 per cent by 2032 from the 2017 level

• to become five times water positive by 2024

• to meet 100 per cent of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050.

