Heidelberg Materials opens new rail link in France

28 June 2023

Heidelberg Materials, a major player in the use of rail freight in France, is further developing its modal shift by activating a new rail line between its Couvrot plant and its distribution centre in Guerville in Ile-de-France.

This new flow began on 1 May 2023 with a rotation of 1220t every week. Over a full year, this will represent 47 trains or 57,340t of cement that will have transited by rail.

