Siam Cement receives world's largest battery production facility

28 June 2023

Rondo Energy, in partnership with Siam Cement Group (SCG),has announced plans for the world's largest battery production facility of any kind at 90GWh/year, with 2.4GWh/year already online. This is a game-changer in the world of decarbonisation technologies, resulting in carbon savings equivalent to removing 4m cars from the road each year (or adding 2m EVs), claims Rondo Energy.

"Rondo Energy, developer of the Rondo Heat Battery, announced it has partnered with Siam Cement Group to expand [SCG's] factory to a 90 GWh capacity... two and a half times the size of Tesla’s Gigafactory." said pv magazine Global.

The planned production expansion is set to accelerate clean energy adoption across industries worldwide, from mining and metals to fuels and food production. It is an important step towards a cleaner and greener future. With Rondo's Heat Battery, fondly referred to as the "brick toaster", solar and wind energy can deliver continuous zero-carbon industrial heat at a lower cost than fossil fuels.

