UltraTech Cement listed in 'Best of Indian Brands 2023'

28 June 2023

UltraTech Cement Ltd has ranked 28th in Interbrand’s ‘Best Indian Brands 2023’ ranking list. UltraTech is the only cement brand to be featured in the 2023 list.

Interbrand, a leading global brand consultancy firm, recently unveiled the ‘Best Indian Brands 2023’ rankings. UltraTech has been one of the only few brands that has been part of the Best Indian Brands table since its inception in 2014. As per Interbrand’s report, UltraTech has maintained its position in the Best Indian Brands list owing to its strong financial growth and continued leadership in its sub-category of ‘Cement and Value-Added Products’ under ‘Home-Building and Infra’ sector. This is also reflected in the continuous growth in its Brand Value in successive years.

Interbrand’s framework of arriving at the brand’s valuation combines three key evaluation parameters: Financial performance, role the brand plays in purchase decision, and brand’s competitive strength.

