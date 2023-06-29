ACC reports revenue of US$2706m

Indian cement producer ACC Ltd has reported revenue from operations of INR222,100m (US$2706m) in FY22-23. EBITDA came in at INR22,560m, while profit after tax stood at INR8700m. The company has changed its financial year end so these latest results cover 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2023, a total of 15 months, so are therefore not comparable with the figures for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021. Profit before tax was reported as INR11,820m while earnings per share were INR46 over the same timeframe.

Cement production over the 15-month period reached 33.08Mt, with a 56.8 per cent clinker factor. Cement sales volume came in at 37.93Mt with a cement EBITDA of INR21,570m and a cement EBITDA margin of 11 per cent. Ready-mixed concrete (RMC) volumes stood at 3.9Mm3 over the 15-month period, with the RMC business reporting EBITDA of INR990m and an EBITDA margin of five per cent.

In terms of sustainability, the company reported a 43 per cent reduction in its net CO 2 /t of cementitious material, compared to base year 1990. Over the 15 months, the company used 0.82Mt of alternative fuels and raw materials.

“In today's ever-evolving world, the quest for progress goes beyond mere accomplishments; it extends to building a better tomorrow for generations to come. As a responsible and forward-thinking organisation, we embrace this noble endeavour wholeheartedly. We are resolute in our mission to minimise our ecological footprint and make a positive impact on the environment. As a proud part of the Adani Group, we have harnessed synergies to drive substantial progress in our ESG performance. We are reducing our carbon footprint and making significant strides towards a low-carbon future,” said the company.

Today ACC operates 36.05Mta of cement production capacity across 16 cement plants, covering 12 states. It also runs more than 85 RMC plants across 17 states.





