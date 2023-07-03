GCCA shortlists 15 start-ups for Innovandi Open Challenge

Fifteen start-ups have been shortlisted by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), from a global list of applications, for its pioneering Innovandi Open Challenge scheme, to work on developing low-carbon concrete. The Innovandi Open Challenge brings together start-ups and the industry’s leading manufacturers to work together on innovative ways to cut emissions and accelerate progress.

Between March to May this year, applications were invited from start-ups interested in working on developing new materials and ingredients to make low-carbon concrete. Seventy applications were received from every region of the world. A shortlist of 15 of the most promising and deployable technologies has now been drawn up by the GCCA and its member companies. The start-ups presented their ideas at a pitch day at the end of June. Those ultimately accepted for this year’s Innovandi Open Challenge will gain unique access to industry plants, labs, key networks and the expertise and infrastructure of the leading manufacturers.

“We received more than 70 quality applications, so drawing up a shortlist was challenging. Developing low carbon concrete will require innovation and expertise to succeed, as our essential industry needs something easily scalable and affordable,” said Claude Loréa, GCCA cement director and innovation lead. According to the GCCA, the start-ups on the list demonstrated the most potential, but it intends to keep in touch with other start-ups who did not make this year’s shortlist, with future projects in mind.

This marks the second year the Innovandi Open Challenge has been running. The first programme, which launched in 2021 and was primarily focused on carbon capture and utilisation, has already seen two projects go to pilot stage.

