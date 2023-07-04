Nuvoco Vistas completes AF projects at Risda and Nimbol

ICR Newsroom By 04 July 2023

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd announced the completion of its alternative fuel resource (AFR) project at Risda cement plant in Chhattisgarh, and Nimbol cement plant in Rajasthan.



The new AFR systems enable the cement plants to use agricultural waste, refuse-derived fuel (RDF), plastic waste, municipal waste, biomass, tyre chips and other hazardous waste sources.



Nuvoco Vistas MD, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, stated. "As part of our PROTECT OUR PLANET agenda, we view the AFR project as an important step towards fulfilling our commitment to sustainable cement manufacturing and reducing the environmental impacts. The successful completion of this project demonstrates our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, maximising waste consumption, and demonstrating responsible resource management practices."

Published under