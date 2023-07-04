Adbri names new CFO

04 July 2023

Adbri Ltd has appointed Jared Gashel as its new chief financial officer, effective 5 July 2023. Mr Gashel has more than 20 years’ financial experience in multiple industries working across three continents.

Prior to joining Adbri, he was acting chief financial officer at Boral Ltd between April 2022 and March 2023 and previously held the position of executive general manager group finance and property at Boral.

Prior to his time at Boral, Mr Gashel held multiple senior finance executive roles in Australia and Switzerland as well as more than a decade with KPMG, specialising in advisory and capital markets.

He will take over from Dianne Mong, who has held the position of acting chief financial officer since March 2023. Ms Mong will resume her role as the company’s general manager finance.







Published under