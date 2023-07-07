Sika acquires Thiessen Team USA

07 July 2023

Sika has acquired Thiessen Team USA, a US manufacturer of shotcrete and grouting products for the mining industry. The acquisition will open up significant cross-selling potential and will support Sika’s expansion in the US mining market, says the company.

Thiessen operates two production facilities, strategically located close to large mines in the western US area. Increasing sustainability requirements in mining operations represents a significant potential for Sika’s robust range of solutions. A groundbreaking development is Sika’s unique technology for cement-free concrete which is already used for backfilling of shafts in the world’s largest iron ore mine in Sweden and will now be rolled out in the entire Americas region.

Sika has a strong presence in the mining industry in Latin America and Canada, which was significantly expanded through the acquisition of King Packaged Materials Company in 2019. This latest acquisition of Thiessen will improve access to US mining projects. Sika products such as structural fibres, shotcrete accelerators, and backfilling solutions will complement Thiessen’s offering and further support market penetration.

Christoph Ganz, regional manager Americas at Sika, said, “The acquisition of Thiessen supports our expansion in the exciting mining business in the USA and provides Sika with a wider presence in mining across the Americas region. The offerings of Sika and Thiessen are highly complementary and open up significant cross-selling potential with new and existing mining customers.”

