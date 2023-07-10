Kant Cement Plant completes conversion project

10 July 2023

Kant Cement Plant OJSC, the largest producer of cement in Kyrgyzstan, has successfully completed conversion of its cement mill No 8 to a closed-circuit grinding system to achieve improve its product quality and energy efficiency. The project forms part of a large-scale reconstruction of production by the United Cement Group.

Modernisation of the Kant Cement Plant began in 2021 with the replacement of outdated electrostatic precipitators with modern bag filters, the installation of new compressor stations and bag filters for aspiration of the cement silos. The project partner is CNBM Beijing Triumph, with the reconstruction project successfully completed in March 2023.

"The transition to a closed cycle of cement grinding allowed us to increase the productivity of the mill by 30-40 per cent and reduce production costs due to energy savings and the use of high-chromium grinding bodies and internal equipment," explains Pavel Dehtyarev, general director of the Kant Cement Plant OJSC.

Prior to the project, the mill capacity was 40tph of CEM II/A-I 32,5H and 30tph of CEM I 42,5H. This has now increased to 58tph and 50tph, respectively. It has also been possible to reduce specific energy consumption by 30 per cent and lower emissions of cement dust. The closed cycle of grinding also allows the company to produce high grades of cement that were not possible with the open-circuit grinding system. Production capacity at the plant now stands at over 1.1Mta.

After evaluating the results of the cement mill's conversion, a similar project is planned for cement mill No 7 with the same partner (CNBM Beijing Triumph). According to the United Cement Group, this will further increase the overall productivity of the plant and improve the quality of cement products.

