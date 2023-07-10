Cementos Inka opens Pisco plant

Cementos Inka has opened its second plant in Pisco, Peru. The plant strengthens the company’s position to compete in the central and southern part of the country. Christian Pfeiffer supplied its latest grinding technology to the new Pisco plant.

In the last 12 months, to May 2023, the national cement dispatch fell seven per cent to 12.7Mt compared to the previous period (June 2021 – May 2022), according to the Association of Cement Producers (Asocem), due to the slowdown self-construction and social protests.

