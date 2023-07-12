CEMEX participates in UK Government’s Net Zero Council Meeting

12 July 2023

CEMEX represented the cement and concrete sector at the latest meeting of the UK Government's high-level Net Zero Council, which took place at Artillery House in Whitehall on 10 July 2023. This group brings together government ministers, the investment community and real-economy company representatives from a range of sectors, to look at industry roadmaps to net zero and how to deliver them.

Lex Russell, MD of CEMEX UK's Materials business, is a member of the council, which is co-chaired by Energy Minister, Graham Stuart, and Co-op Group CEO, Shirine Khoury-Haq.

The council aims to support industry to help cut their emissions and develop greener practices, as well as delivering on the government's priority to grow the economy by finding ways to ensure British businesses can benefit from the UK’s world-leading position in renewable technologies and achieving net zero and export their expertise globally.

Mr Russell commented: “By participating in the Council, I can emphasise the policy decisions our industry needs from Government to be a competitive investment proposition to deliver net zero as well as showing the progress we are making in honouring our roadmap commitments. It also enables us to show how vital the construction industry is to the wider development of the country’s infrastructure and economy, and its strong links to other sectors.”

