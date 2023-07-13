UltraTech commissions 1.3Mta expansion in West Bengal

13 July 2023

UltraTech Cement has commissioned its 1.3Mta brownfield cement capacity expansion at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal, taking the plant’s total capacity to 3.3Mta. This marks completion of the company’s first phase of expansion in the eastern region.

UltraTech has commissioned cement capacity of 10.3Mta in the region over the last two years, catering to the rapidly-growing cement demand in the area. The new capacity will also increase the company’s ratio of blended cement as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions from its operations. UltraTech’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity now stands at 131.25Mta.

