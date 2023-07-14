Holcim receives EU Innovation Fund grants for CCUS projects

14 July 2023

Holcim has been selected for three grants from the European Union Innovation Fund for breakthrough carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects in Belgium, France and Croatia. According to the company, the projects were selected for their highly scalable profile, mature technologies, and advanced partnerships to advance the EU’s Green Deal, putting clean technologies to work for a net-zero future.

The three projects are the Go4Zero project in Belgium, which aims to capture and store carbon from Holcim’s plant in Obourg; KOdeCO net zero project in Croatia, which aims to capture and store carbon from Holcim’s plant in Koromačno; eM-Rhône project in France, in which carbon captured from Holcim’s Le Teil plant will be used to produce e-methanol.

With these three grants, Holcim is now advancing five decarbonisation projects with EU Innovation Fund support, adding to its ongoing CCUS projects in Germany and Poland. All five projects are an integral part of Holcim’s net-zero roadmap, which includes over 50 CCUS projects worldwide with a commitment to invest CHF2bn (US$2.3bn) by 2030.

Miljan Gutovic, region head Europe at Holcim, says “It’s exciting to be at the forefront of decarbonising the building sector in Europe. The support we are receiving from the EU Innovation Fund for five of our CCUS projects is a great testament to the strength of our engineering teams, the maturity of our technologies and our advanced partnerships across the value chain. Our robust pipeline of projects positions us as the partner of choice to scale up carbon capture technologies in Europe.”

The EU Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programs for innovative low-carbon technologies. This year, the Fund granted more than EUR3.6bn to 41 large-scale clean-tech projects out of a pool of 239 applications with five projects focused on decarbonising cement.

