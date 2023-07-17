GeZero CCUS project selected for EU Innovation funding

17 July 2023

The EU Innovation Fund, one of the world’s largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies, has selected Heidelberg Materials’ pioneering GeZero Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project for Grant Agreement Preparation.

As part of the project, a completely new concept and operational design will be implemented in the company's German cement plant in Geseke. GeZero’s unique approach will model a solution for inland sites that are not in close proximity to the coast or a waterway. The project includes a transport solution to bridge the gap until the necessary pipeline infrastructure will be available and is scaled to capture around 700,000tpa of CO₂. As the facility also captures emissions from biomass substituting fossil fuels, Geseke will be one of the first European cement plants able to produce fully-decarbonised cement and clinker. Construction of the facility will start in 2026 and commissioning is planned for 2029.

In addition to the capture facility, the GeZero project will bring a new second-generation oxyfuel kiln combined with CO₂ purification, a liquefaction unit, as well as rail loading and interim storage facilities. The electrical energy demand is to be covered exclusively by renewable energies. A new photovoltaic plant on the factory premises will help cover the demand.

Project partner Wintershall Dea will be responsible for the permanent storage of the CO₂. Once captured, it will be transported to Wintershall Dea’s distribution hub in Wilhelmshaven. From there, it will be transported via ship/pipeline to offshore storage sites in the North Sea. To create further synergies, GeZero will also act as a reception hub for local, smaller CO₂ emitters, giving them access to the intermediate storage and rail loading infrastructure.

The EU Innovation Fund focusses on flagship projects with European value added that can bring significant emission reductions. In response to its third call for large-scale projects, the European Commission had received 239 applications. A total of 41 projects were selected for preparation of a Grant Agreement, including five from the cement and lime sector. The final grant agreement is expected for end of 2023.

