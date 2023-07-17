Fujairah plant orders WHR system from Turboden

17 July 2023

Turboden SpA, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company, together with ENGIE Solutions GCC, has been selected by LEC for the production and installation of a 10MWe WHR organic Rankine cycle (ORC) system at the Fujairah cement plant, UAE.

Based on a closed-loop thermodynamic cycle, the ORC system will help LEC avoid 29,000tpa of CO 2 emissions from the grid, representing a reduction of 28 per cent in power-related emissions. The waste heat recovery system based on the ORC technology, will capture low-temperature waste heat and operates without water.

Paolo Bertuzzi, Turboden CEO, stated: "We are proud that the Holcim Group, already our customer with three other waste heat recovery plants, has again chosen Turboden for this first project in the United Arab Emirates. At COP 28, this year in the UAE, we will have the opportunity to present this energy-saving and CO 2 reduction project to raise awareness of energy-intensive industries."

Ian Harfield, MD, ENGIE Solutions GCC, said: "Industrial decarbonisation is critical if the region is to meet its CO 2 emissions reduction targets. With our partners, we can again demonstrate how large industrial sectors like cement manufacturing, can successfully transition to more energy-efficient systems without impacting production. As more such use cases emerge, we can establish an effective path to net-zero in the region."

The plant is scheduled to start up by the end of 2023.

Published under