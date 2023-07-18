C-Crete Technologies completes debut pour of cement-free concrete

18 July 2023

US-based C-Crete Technologies has announced the inaugural pour of its breakthrough cement-free, ready-mix concrete in Seattle. According to the company, the concrete is essentially CO 2 -free and actually absorbs CO 2 from the air over time, with each tonne of C-Crete binder that replaces Portland cement preventing approximately 1t of CO 2 emissions. Around 60t of the new cement-free concrete have been used in the foundations of a project in Seattle to redevelop a 120-year old building.

The concrete was pumped and achieved a loading strength of over 5000psi, greater than the ASTM standard of about 4000 psi for most residential, commercial and infrastructure concrete applications. It also meets other key industry standards, shows outstanding durability — such as resistance to freeze-thaw cycles, alkali-silica reactions, and chloride and acid penetrations — and is compatible with conventional concrete admixtures, allowing for easy integration into existing construction practices, reports C-Crete Technologies.

“We are thrilled to introduce our cement-free concrete, a game-changer in sustainable construction,” said C-Crete’s founder and president, Rouzbeh Savary. “Our binder is a drop-in replacement for Portland cement that drastically reduces carbon emissions. Given that our product meets industry standards and has cost-parity with conventional concrete, it opens up an entirely new era in construction.”

Published under