Bedeschi helps Takoradi Port receive largest ship

18 July 2023

Takoradi Port, Ghana, has received the biggest bulk ship ever to call the port since its construction in 1928. Bedeschi Spa supplied all the conveyor lines of the terminal, the two shiploaders and one eco-hopper.

The vessel, MV Baby Hercules, a bauxite carrier delivering raw materials for cement prodction, is a Capesize bulk ship with length over all (LOA) of 240m long and a draught of 16m, the first ever with these dimensions. Thanks to the automation installed by the company at the terminal, the vessel was able to load a record of 106,530t of bauxite in just five days, barring any inclement weather at the Port. Prior to our supply at the dry bulk terminal, the vessel would have taken between 12-15 days to complete the loading of 106,530t, 7-10 days more than it will currently spend at the port.

