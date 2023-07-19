Menzel Elektromotoren responds to motor call out

19 July 2023

German manufacturer Menzel Elektromotoren received two orders for large machines within one week in early June. Due to motor failures, the water supply to 30,000 households was threatened and production in a cement plant was halted. After delivery times of only six and 10 days, respectively, both the pump and the cement mill could be restarted. Faced with unexpected downtime due to equipment failures, customers often cannot afford to wait for a motor manufactured from scratch. Standard delivery times in higher output ranges start at six months.

The squirrel cage pump motor has a nominal output of 1380kW operating at 3300V. The slip-ring motor for the cement mill delivers 2000kW at 11kV. Its special features are increased ingress protection rated IP55 and a closed cooling system with a top-mounted air-to-air heat exchanger (cooling type IC 611), ideal for dusty environments and large temperature fluctuations.

Published under