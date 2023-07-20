IKN wins Prism Cement cooler order

20 July 2023

Prism Cement has ordered an IKN pendulum clinker cooler. Pre-assembly of the IKN pendulum cooler will take place at Prism Cement's plant in India and it will replace the air beam technology cooler with the latest static inlet. This project will improve the recuperation efficiency, reduce the power and clinker temperature, and improve WHRS performance with hot air recirculation.

IKN carries out the pre-assembly before the kiln shutdown so that the cooler can be erected quickly after the kiln stops, thus reducing the kiln stoppage time from flame off to flame on.

Published under