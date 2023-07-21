Mountain Cement orders Polysius® booster mill

21 July 2023

Mountain Cement Co LLC, part of the Eagle Materials Inc, has ordered the polysius® booster mill for the grinding capacity increase of its plant in Laramie, Wyoming, USA. This additional grinding stage enhances the flexibility of the cement production of Mountain Cement.

The primary purpose of the booster mill is to improve the clinker reactivity by generating a higher fraction of fines in the product. In addition to the polysius booster mill, the system includes the mill's ancillary equipment such as material handling equipment, process gas management and the machine protection system (MPS). thyssenkrupp Polysius will also provide site services and technical support for optimisation and maintenance for two years. Equipment deliveries are scheduled through late summer 2023 for a startup anticipated in the autumn of 2023.

Project Manager, Matthew Burchfield, says: "This is the first booster mill system sold in the United States and one of the first Booster Mills worldwide. We are tasked with a very tight engineering and supply schedule. thyssenkrupp Polysius is working closely with Mountain Cement and their engineering teams. We look forward to a successful project.“

Cesar Millan, VP of Operations at Mountain Cement, comments: “Mountain Cement is always seeking opportunities to reliably serve both our long-standing and new customer relationships. This project will allow us to do so by upgrading our facility’s efficiency and long-term sustainability, as well as further enabling our transition to Portland Limestone Cement. We look forward to partnering with Polysius in the successful implementation of this project.





