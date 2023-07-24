thyssenKrupp Polysius carry out kiln modernisation for Australian client

24 July 2023

In July 2023 thyssenKrupp Polysius’ Service Team in Asia-Pacific successfully completed the modernisation of a cement kiln for a client in Australia. The scope included the installation and commissioning of the kiln inlet with housing, orifice, kiln inlet shell and kiln sealing arrangement.

The goal of this project is to increase the usage of alternative fuel (tyre chips and plastic from municipal waste) in the calciner, and ensure a stable and efficient kiln operation with an output of nearly 5400tpd. The completion of this installation project marks a significant milestone in our commitment to engineering excellence and sustainability in the cement industry, especially in highly competitive markets such as Australia.

Balasubramanian VN, the new CEO of thyssenkrupp Polysius Asia-Pacific is very satisfied with the achievement of the team and said: "I am pleased with the seamless cooperation between the Service team, our engineers at Engineering Center Hanoi (EHC), and experts in Germany to complete the project on time. This is the way to move forward towards bigger goals!”

