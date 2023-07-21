UltraTech Cement Ltd releases its FY22-23 Sustainability Report

21 July 2023

UltraTech Cement Ltd has released its Annual Sustainability Report for the FY22-23. Achieving a net CO 2 intensity of 557kg CO 2 /t of cementitious products in FY22-23, UtraTech Cement’s net CO 2 intensity has decreased by 12 per cent against the commitment of 27 per cent reduction by 2032 from the base year of 2017. The company achieved this while increasing YoY volume growth of 14 per cent in FY22-23.

UltraTech Cement Ltd has achieved a water positivity of 4.17 times and plastic negative of 2.44 times. It has similarly made significant progress on the energy transition journey by increasing the use of green energy. UltraTech Cement Ltd currently has 555MW of green energy capacity, registering an increase of over 25 per cent in WHRS capacity and over 28 per cent in renewable (solar + wind) energy capacity.

The Indian producer commissioned 12.4Mta of grey cement capacity in FY22-23. The next growth phase will see an additional 22.6Mta of cement capacity commissioned. The company’s most recent projects include Dhule grinding plant (1.8Mta), Dalla expansion (1.3Mta), Jharsuguda expansion (1.5Mta), Dhar (1.8Mta), Hirmi expansion (1.3Mta), Pali grinding plant(1.9Mta) and Cuttak grinding plant (2.8Mta). UltraTech Cement has a current grey cement capacity of 132.4Mta.





