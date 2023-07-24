Heidelberg Materials and partners launch GOCO2

Heidelberg Materials has announced its GOCO 2 (Grand Ouest CO 2 ) project with jointly partners Elengy, Lafarge France, Heidelberg Materials France, GRT gas, Lhoist and Total Energies.

The project aims to capture and store up to 2.6Mta of CO 2 in western France. The project assumes that by 2050 as much as 4Mta of CO 2 will be stored. The project will involve Lafarge Cements Saint-Pierre-la-Cour (Mayenne) plant and Heidelberg Material's in Airvault (Deux-Sèvres) plant, the lime plant of the Lhoist group in Neau (Mayenne) and the TotalEnergies refinery in Donges.

Captured CO 2 will be transported via a large pipe to the Montoir-de-Bretagne LNG terminal to be liquefied there and then transhipped on board tankers which will transport it to final geological storage areas, off the coast of Norway or Denmark, under the North Sea.

