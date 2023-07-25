New kiln bag filter at Cauldon

ICR Newsroom By 25 July 2023

A new multi-million-pound system is currently being built at Aggregate Industries' Cauldon cement plant, UK, to reduce emissions at the site and improve performance.

The GBP8.7m (US$11.2m) kiln bag filter system will remove particulate matter, including dust, CO 2 and NO x and prevent it being emitted to the atmosphere.

The new filter system is made up of 2,080 specialist fabric bags and captures dust particles before they enter the atmosphere. It will be three times more effective than the existing electro static-precipitation technology, which was installed in 1984, and has now come to the end of its life. It will also use less power.



It will result in a reduction in emissions, which have been agreed with the Environment Agency, from 30mg/Nm3 to 10 mg/Nm3.



Thierry Davila, Cauldon plant manager, said: “The installation of the new system will help us provide a step change in our efficiency and effectiveness and optimise kiln performance.



“The plant and our operations will hugely benefit from up-to-date technology which will result in more consistent running of the site but also it will improve environmental performance and benefit the local community.



“The new filter system will mean less dust and emissions into the atmosphere and a reduction in pollutants which is hugely positive and in line with our approach to sustainability.”



Steve Curley, MD for Cement, said: “This scheme is part of our ongoing investment at our Cauldon site and connects with our wider commitment to decarbonise our operations across the business.



“As a key contributor to the local economy we also recognise our responsibility to our local communities to help drive sustainable transformation and environmental impact wherever possible.”



Contractors CTP Inspire Evolution have started construction and installation work with the project due for completion in early 2024.



Last year the plant opened a new GBP13.5m Geocycle facility and associated gas bypass, driving decarbonisation and circularity through the increased use of waste-derived fuels, reducing the use of fossil fuels at the site as well as reducing landfill volumes.









