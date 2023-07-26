Lafarge Richmond plant switches to ECOPlanet production

26 July 2023

Lafarge Canada (Holcim Group) has announced its conversion to the production of 100 per cent ECOPlanet cement at its Richmond Cement plant in British Columbia (BC), Canada. ECOPlanet, Holcim’s brand of low-carbon cement, offers a minimum 30 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions per tonne in comparison to ordinary Portland cement.

“This is a proud moment for our organisation," says Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West). “This conversion in Lafarge’s Western Canada division highlights our strong commitment to accelerating green growth. As leaders in sustainable building solutions, we take pride in having a positive impact on building solutions across its lifecycle without compromising the quality and long-term durability of our products."

The Government of BC and CleanBC Industry Fund have been instrumental in facilitating decarbonisation projects efficiently. Through the Innovation Accelerator Fund, the Richmond plant received funding to assist with the addition of supplementary cementitious materials to cement and has been the key to decreasing the greenhouse gasses per tonne of cement produced on site.

Published under