Qena Cement undergoes assessment for alternative fuel project

31 July 2023

As part of Misr Cement Group’s commitment to its strategy to "positively impact on the environment”, the Qena cement plant has submitted an environmental impact assessment study for an alternative fuel project.

The project is entitled “Using different types of hazardous and non-hazardous waste as an alternative fuel". The company aims to reduce its thermal energy use by harnessing alternative fuels as an energy source in cement kilns, and the safe disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste as a source of alternative fuels.



The Qena plant is located in eastern Egypt and has a cement production capacity of around 2.24Mta.

