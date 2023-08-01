Aliacem supplies clinker storage for Česko Čížkovice plant

01 August 2023

As EPC contractor for new clinker storage facilities, including a new concrete silo with live capacity of 50,000t, Aliacem sro accomplished last week all planned heavy lifting of the transport bridges at the Holcim Česko Čížkovice cement plant, Czech Republic.

The most substantial section of the bridge weighs 39.5t and measures 48m in length. After the completion of the lifting Aliacem will continue with an installation of apron conveyors for clinker transport and other related technology.

Published under