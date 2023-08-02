Edmonton plant orders PSCL's Ticketing Terminal and cloud technology

Heidelberg Materials has chosen the PSCL’s Ticketing Terminal powered by FR8Works for its Edmonton cement plant's alternative fuels delivery project. The solution will integrate demand management from SAP schedule agreements with the physical process and remove administrative requirements locally by using FR8Works' cloud technologies.

FR8Works' Ticketing Terminal provides integrates with weighing scales while using a cloud dashboard for easy export of records and electronic Bill of Ladings (BoLs).

