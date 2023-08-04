CEMEX and Ecocem start concrete trials at Heathrow Airport

04 August 2023

CEMEX is partnering Heathrow Airport and Ecocem on a trial to explore the viability of lower-carbon concrete at the site. Following a series of lab and plant trials, the trial has been designed to test the concrete’s durability and longevity in a true to life airport setting.

Initially two lower carbon solutions will be tested: a Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) equivalent mix containing 50 per cent GGBS, and a zero-clinker product. The lower carbon concrete will be trialled at the airport in a pouring site under the watch tower as part of a phased process to test its strength and durability in the field. The project, led by Jacobs and implemented by CEMEX and Ecocem will see the lower carbon concrete assessed for use in main airport areas, groundworks and auxiliary purposes.

With aircraft taking off and landing every 45 seconds pre-pandemic, it is critical the concrete undergoes rigorous testing to ensure its strength and durability can withstand the pressures of the one of the world’s busiest airports. The aim is for the trial’s findings to be used to set out a blueprint that other airports, keen to reduce carbon from all facets of their operation, can follow.

Richard Kershaw, technical manager at CEMEX, said: “CEMEX is renowned across the construction industry for its commitment to providing customers with more sustainable concrete solutions. We were the first supplier in the UK to launch a net-zero concrete product, making us ideally situated to support Heathrow with their lower carbon concrete trial. We hope this trial will prove successful and demonstrate to the aviation sector the opportunities available to cut emissions during their development projects.”

