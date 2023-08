UltraTech Cement invests in wind power company

04 August 2023

UltraTech Cement has entered a Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement and Energy Offtake Agreement with VEH Radiant Energy Pvt Ltd for the purpose of acquiring 26 per cent equity shares of VEH Radiant. VEH Radiant is engaged in generation and transmission of renewable wind power energy.

The cost of the share price will not exceed INR151m (US$0.181m). VEH Energy has a registered office at TSIIC Hyderabad Knowledge City, India.

