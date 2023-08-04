Borneo Cement (Sabah) to complete 1.75Mta capacity project by 3Q25

04 August 2023

Following a joint venture agreement between Sabah Economic Development Corp (Sedco) and Sri Alam Setia Sdn Bhd that will see the creation of Borneo Cement (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, a new integrated cement plant will be built in Pinangah, Tongod, Malaysia.



The new plant will be able to produce 5000tpd of clinker and 1.75Mta of cement. With Sabah’s market demand currently at 1.4Mta it is expected that the plant will also serve other markets.



A memorandum of agreement has been signed between the newly-established cement company and Sinoma Industry Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd with the latter expecting to complete the construction of the plant within two years.



The plant is expected to create 1000 jobs for the local community.

