Solar kiln scaled to industrially-viable levels

07 August 2023

CEMEX and Synhelion have announced a significant milestone to develop fully solar-driven cement production by scaling their technology to industrially-viable levels. This includes the continuous production of clinker, the most energy-intensive part of cement manufacturing, using only solar heat.

At the beginning of 2022, the companies announced the first-ever successful production of solar clinker in a small-scale batch process pilot. Advancing from that stage to production under plant-like and continuous conditions reaffirms the tremendous potential of this technology to reach industrial-scale implementation. CEMEX and Synhelion will now take further steps toward building a solar-driven industrial-scale pilot cement plant.

“I am convinced we are getting closer to the technologies that will enable net-zero CO 2 cement and concrete production,” said Fernando A González, CEO of CEMEX. “The solid progress I see here proves that solar cement is not just a dream; it is achievable through continued collaboration and backed up by rigorous research and testing.”

Gianluca Ambrosetti, co-CEO and co-founder of Synhelion, added: “This is an exciting milestone for everyone involved, achieved through the excellent collaboration between the teams of CEMEX and Synhelion. Our technology can make an important contribution toward decarbonising cement production, and we look forward to more trailblazing achievements in this field.”

Synhelion’s breakthrough technology provides sufficient heat to produce clinker without using fossil fuels. Replacing fossil fuels entirely with solar energy is a game-changer in CEMEX’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Additionally, the technology creates the conditions to separate, and therefore capture, the remaining CO 2 from calcination in concentrated form without additional efforts.

