Kunda Nordic Tsement is now Heidelberg Materials Kunda AS

08 August 2023

Kunda Nordic Tsement (Heidelberg Materials) has changed its name to Heidelberg Materials Kunda AS. The name change followed the roll-out of the Heidelberg Materials global brand and this is now reflected in Estonia with the new name for the company's Kunda operations.



The company emphasises that this is, "The same colleagues, same know-how, experience, and expertise. But in a stronger position to drive the work for a sustainable society and a sustainable future."

Heidelberg Materials Kunda operates the 1.4Mta Kunda grinding plant in Estonia.

