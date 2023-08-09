Ecocem to build limestone filler plant in Dunkirk

09 August 2023

Ecocem France and Carrières du Boulonnais (CB Green group) have created a joint venture to build a filler grinding unit.

The new plant will produce 600,000tpa of limestone filler that will partly replace clinker in the composition of cement to decarbonise its product line. The EUR60m unit will be built near the Ecocem site at Port l'Ouest, Dunkirk. The current site produces cement from Arcelor Mittal's steel slag and uses Arcelor's gas for its mill as part of Ecocem's circular economy approach.

In addition, another industrial low-carbon cement plant project is underway at the same site, led by Hoffmann.

