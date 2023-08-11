BUA invests in technology to lower costs

BUA Cement has announced plans to invest in state-of-the-art technologies in a bid to reduce operating costs after reporting a 20 per cent increase in the cost of sales in the first half of 2023. According to the company, the increase was due to higher raw materials costs, energy costs, depreciation charges, and repair and maintenance costs.

The Nigeria-based company has already invested in lower-pressure peroxide plants to reduce power consumption, and designed all its plants with technology that targets more efficient and environmentally-friendly performance, reports The Day Live. At the Sokoto plant, the use of natural gas has been increased to lower costs compared to using traditional heavy oil. BUA is also investing in compressed natural gas (CNG) powered trucks to reduce transportation costs across the country. Work is also underway on a 70MW gas power plant at its Obu works.

