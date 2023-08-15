CEMEX updates sustainability-linked Financing Framework

CEMEX has updated its sustainability-linked Financing Framework to align with its more ambitious 2030 decarbonisation targets, announced on November 2022 and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for alignment under its 1.5°C scenario.



CEMEX’s framework, first issued in 2021, aligns the company's financing strategy with its corporate sustainability commitments. The framework establishes CEMEX’s guiding principles when issuing new sustainability-linked financing instruments, including bonds, private placements, loans, derivatives, working capital solutions, and other financing instruments.

“The updated Framework announced today reinforces our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our operations,” said Maher Al-Haffar, CEMEX's CFO and founding member of the UN Global Compact CFO Coalition for the SDGs. “Sustainable finance is an enabler of the low carbon transition and plays a crucial role in aligning our sustainability ambitions with the expectations of the financing community.”

The framework is now linked with more aggressive Scope 1 and 2 emission reductions in cement production. It is also linked to reducing CEMEX’s 2030 clinker factor and increasing the use of alternative fuels with high biomass content.

