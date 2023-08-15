Dome Technology start inflating dome for Titan America

15 August 2023

In Chesapeake (VA), USA, Dome Technology is hard at work on a 67,500t dome silo for Titan America. The dome is 42.1m (138ft) in diameter and 43m (141ft) tall and is engineered to withstand settling and natural disaster alike.



Lane Roberts, Dome Technology's sales manager, said: “It’s incredible to think that one of the strongest manmade structures in the world begins as a fabric airform, but it’s true.”



Dome Technology’s team is currently preparing the PVC airform for inflation. Once inflated, concrete is applied to the inside using the shotcrete method. The airform remains in place indefinitely to provide waterproofing.

Published under