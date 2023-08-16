Cockburn Cement awards contract to SIMPEC

Cockburn Cement, a subsidiary of Adbri, has awarded Australian construction firm SIMPEC with the contract for the expansion of its Kwinana cement plant. The contract is valued at AUD105m (US$68m) with the total value of the expansion project put at AUD420m, and includes two 100tph grinding units, a 110,000t raw materials store, and a reclamation system.



“This new contract demonstrates the company's track record of delivering for its clients. We are very pleased to secure this work and are committed to maintaining a long-standing relationship with Cockburn Cement and Adbri,” said SIMPEC Managing Director, Mark Dimasi. “I would like to thank Cockburn Cement for this opportunity to deliver such a high-profile local project and would also like to thank our team for their commitment in helping secure this contract.”

