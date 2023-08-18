UK Government announces new AI funding for carbon intensive sectors

18 August 2023

The UK government has announced GBP3.75m (US$4.78m) in new funding for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to accelerate industrial decarbonisation across the country. Twelve green AI initiatives will receive a share of GBP1m to decarbonise and boost the generation of renewable energy, contributing to the country’s net zero goal by 2050.

A further GBP2.25m has been allocated to support further AI innovations, with the aim of cutting emissions specifically in energy sectors. In addition, the government’s Digital Catapult agency has received GBP500,000 to launch the UK’s first Centre for Excellence on AI innovation for Decarbonisation (ADViCE). The centre is designed to bring together businesses, academics and experts to advance research into AI solutions that will help industries cut emissions.

“The ADViCE programme will drive forward AI’s integral role in solving critical decarbonisation challenges,” said Dr Jeremy Silver, CEO of Digital Catapult. “The programme partners sit at the heart of the UK’s dynamic AI ecosystem and are perfectly placed to forge collaborations between the technology community and some of our most carbon intensive sectors.”

Published under