South Valley Cement narrows loss in 1H23

18 August 2023

Egyptian cement producer South Valley Cement has announced sales of EGP464.01m (US$15.02m) in the first half of 2023, up from EGP326.11m in the same period a year earlier. The 1H23 saw the company post a net loss of EGP76.25m, down 35 per cent YoY from the EGP117.01m loss seen in the opening six months of 2022.

South Valley Cement, part of Building Materials Industries Co, currently runs one cement plant, located in Beni Suef.

Published under