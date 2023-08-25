Cemfree Masonry Mortar used in ExCel expansion

25 August 2023

Cemfree Masonry Mortar, an ultra-low carbon construction material, is set to be used on its first major project, the expansion of the ExCeL London, saving over 11,000kg of CO 2 e.

McLaren Construction and Lyons & Annoot specified just over 100t of Cemfree Masonry Mortar for the internal blockwork. Now it is Cemfree Masonry Mortar’s largest project application yet. The UK’s first mortar entirely free of Portland cement (PC), this alternative offers a remarkable reduction in carbon emissions of the mortar of up to 70 per cent. Furthermore, it exhibits comparable properties to PC, ensuring consistent curing times and exceptional workability, says Cemfree.

As a result of Cemfree’s involvement in the project, impressive carbon savings of around 11,308kg of CO 2 e were achieved, the equivalent to over 32 return flights from London to Barcelona.

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, leading contractor McLaren has embarked on a mission to create the most environmentally responsible scheme feasible, with the ultimate goal of achieving an ‘Excellent’ rating on the Building Research Establishment Assessment Method (BREEAM) upon completion.

Approved Contractor of Cemfree Masonry Mortar and one of the UK’s leading specialist brickwork contractors, Lyons & Annoot, have been entrusted with the brick and blockwork contract for the project. As advocates of ultra-low carbon materials and one of the first five construction contractors in the UK to be Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) validated, Lyons & Annoot has set impressive emission reduction targets through the initiative, with levels set to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Katie Wills, major accounts manager at Cemfree, added: “We are delighted to be supplying our pioneering Masonry Mortar for the expansion of ExCeL London. It has been developed to reduce carbon emissions by an astonishing amount, so its use on such a large project is a major step forward for the industry as a whole.”

Published under