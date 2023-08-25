Tokuyama cement selects ABB Ability™ Expert optimizer

25 August 2023

ABB has delivered the advanced process control solution ABB Ability™ Expert Optimizer system to control, stabilise and optimise industrial processes at the Tokuyama Nanyo cement plant in Japan.

The commissioning of ABB Ability™ Expert Optimizer enables Tokuyama to reduce about three per cent of thermal energy consumption in the kiln as well as maintain operational quality at the Nanyo plant, one of the largest single factories in Japan, says ABB.

Tokuyama Cement manufactures high-quality cement at the Nanyo plant which has a clinker production capacity of 4.54Mta and supplies customers in Asia and Oceania as well as Japan. The company has invested in an efficient and sustainable factory that manufactures cement, incorporating by-products in the Nanyo plant, as well as raw material waste and fuel substitutes mainly from neighbouring areas. All materials are treated in the cement kiln to ensure they are harmless ahead of cement manufacturing.

ABB Ability Expert Optimizer controls and optimises the calciner, kiln, and cooler processes, and will further stabilise production at the Nanyo plant by properly controlling equipment and function such as induced draft fans, burners, grade speeds, etc. in each process.

“We selected ABB’s Expert Optimizer to equalise the quality of the operation and improve the operational efficiency,” said Ryota Kakimoto of Tokuyama's Cement Manufacturing Department. “As expected, we have significantly reduced the number of the operator manual operations normally spent on manual tasks. Through increased automated operations we can use the time saved for other tasks. We believe that this solution will also support our young operators to learn the know-how of the operation efficiently.”

“Expert Optimizer emulates an operator and provides sharp control with fewer deviations. It is already bringing efficiency and sustainability benefits to production at the Nanyo plant,” said Hiromichi Yoda, local division manager for Japan, Process Industries, ABB. “Although, the timing of the introduction of the system was during COVID-19, we worked remotely between Japan and Switzerland to complete the commissioning, and this was a success with the support of our customer. As part of the ABB Ability™ portfolio of digital applications, Expert Optimizer supports digital transformation and sustainability aims at customer’s plant.”

Since commissioning, production has been maintained and thermal energy consumption in the kiln has reduced by three per cent. Expert Optimizer has resulted in a near 70 per cent reduction of operator manual operations and has benefits when cleaning the kiln.

