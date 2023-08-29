Fauji Cement plant achieves ISO certification for energy management

Fauji Cement (FCCL) has announced that its manufacturing facility in Nizampur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has achieved ISO 50001:2018 certification through TUV, Austria for its Energy Management System (EnMS), making it the third facility in the Pakistan cement sector to achieve this certification.

FCCL is known for producing quality cement products for the last 31 years in Pakistan. According to the company, this certification is seen as a step forward towards improving its energy management and consumption while enhancing the company image and excelling its energy future. FCCL aims to continually improve energy performance by implementing a structured approach for identifying energy efficiencies, enhancing environmental performance, protecting the climate, and reducing CO 2 emissions significantly.

