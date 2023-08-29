Brevik plant completes stack mounting of CCS project

Following installation of the first half of the absorber at Heidelberg Material’s Brevik CCS plant in Norway two weeks ago, with only 1mm of leeway, the stack has now been mounted on top of it. The absorber is the heart of the carbon capture process, separating the CO 2 and preventing it from reaching the atmosphere.

Last week, Norway's Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Terje Aasland, visited the facility to verify the progress Heidelberg Materials is making on its way to offering fully decarbonised cement. The Brevik CCS system forms part of the Longship/Northern Lights project for CCUS from industries in Norway and is scheduled to come on-stream by 2024.

