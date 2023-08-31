Dalmia Cement announces new MD and CEO

Mr Puneet Dalmia will succeed Mahendra Sanghi as managing director and chief executive office of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. Mr Singhi will step down on 8 December 2023 but continue in the role of director and strategic advisor to the MD and CEO.

According to the company, Mr Dalmia is currently managing director of Dalmia Bharat Limited. He has been the driving force behind the company’s exponential growth since he took over the reins in 2004 and continues to spearhead Dalmia Bharat’s transformation journey through his vision of nation-building.

Prior to leading Dalmia Bharat, Mr Dalmia co-founded JobsAhead.com in 1999, one of the most successful dotcom businesses, which was sold to Monster.com in 2004. He is also chairman of the Development Council for Cement Industry (DCCI) set up by the Government of India in June 2021.

