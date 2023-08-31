Heidelberg Materials introduces EcoCem®PLC to Delta plant

31 August 2023

Heidelberg Materials is pleased to announce that its Delta cement plant, BC, Canada, has recently switched to producing 100 per cent EcoCem® Portland limestone cement (PLC). EcoCem®PLC is a Portland limestone cement that contains up to 15 per cent limestone and generates approximately 10 per cent less CO₂ compared to other Portland cements.

With the equivalent performance to ASTM and CSA standards for Type I/II Portland cement in strength and durability, EcoCem®PLC can be used in any application where Portland cement Type I (GU) is normally used while still delivering consistency, versatility, and performance.

The Delta cement plant has been in operation since the 1970’s and has undergone extensive modernisation over the years to incorporate best-in-class process improvements. Prior to the full transition to EcoCem®PLC production, the plant had already taken steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by using low carbon alternative fuels. This is a key driver in Heidelberg’s sustainability journey towards reducing its carbon footprint, helping to decarbonise the cement sector, and reduce embodied carbon in the built environment.

Having recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, Heidelberg Materials is proud of its transformative progress in helping to shape the modern world to date. By developing smart, new materials like EcoCem®PLC, which generates less CO 2 , this means the world’s second most consumed material, concrete, will also see a significant decrease in CO 2 , marking an advance for sustainability in construction for future generations.

Published under