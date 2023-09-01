TITAN Group supports "The Ellinikon project"

TITAN Group's state-of-the-art ready-mix concrete unit has contributed to the realisation of "The Ellinikon project" in Greece, optimising its cement and aggregates supply chain for one of Europe’s most iconic infrastructure projects.

TITAN Group is offering on-site innovative, low-carbon products and tailored solutions for the Ellinikon, along with expert advice on the use of innovative materials and circular solutions. One notable aspect of TITAN’s contribution to the project is its commitment to a sustainable supply chain. The company aims to increase the use of recycled materials, sourcing aggregates from nearby quarries, reducing transportation distances and minimising the environmental impact associated with long-haul deliveries. This emphasis on a local and sustainable supply chain enhances the project's overall sustainability goals.

The Ellinikon in Athens, Greece, represents a groundbreaking urban and coastal redevelopment effort, the largest in Europe, led by LAMDA Development. Spanning a massive 6Mm2, the project repurposes a disused airport into a new city, creating an international multifaceted hub that revamps the coastline and builds modern infrastructure, new residential units, and hospitality developments.

The new city at Ellinikon introduces the region's first skyscraper, the tallest "green" seaside skyscraper in the Mediterranean, as well as other landmarks, designed by renowned Greek and international architectural firms. At the heart of this iconic urban regeneration project lies the 2Mm2 Metropolitan Park, a world-class green oasis within the Ellinikon development, which will contribute to a reduced CO 2 footprint for the wider area.

Angelos Kalogerakos, general manager Greece, TITAN, stated: “We have invested fast and early to accompany this large city infrastructure project. I am certain our partners will be delighted with the outstanding concrete solutions delivered by our Group specialists thanks to this digital, state-of-the-art unit and our portfolio of green and value-added products. We take pride in contributing to the transformation of The Ellinikon as this iconic project is reshaping the coastline.”

